The unclear fate of a top Russian commander NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Retired U.S. Navy admiral James Stavridis about Ukraine claiming to have killed the commander of Russia's Black Sea Fleet.

Europe The unclear fate of a top Russian commander The unclear fate of a top Russian commander Listen · 4:31 4:31 NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Retired U.S. Navy admiral James Stavridis about Ukraine claiming to have killed the commander of Russia's Black Sea Fleet. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor