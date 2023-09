What would a partial government shutdown mean for the U.S. military? Unless there is progress on spending, a partial government shutdown appears on track to happen Sept. 30. NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks to White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby.

Unless there is progress on spending, a partial government shutdown appears on track to happen Sept. 30. NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks to White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby.