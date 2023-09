Bombino's new album is out. How does his music reflect his region of Africa? NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Tuareg singer-songwriter and guitarist Bombino about his new album Sahel, and his nomadic people's struggles and joys.

Music News Bombino's new album is out. How does his music reflect his region of Africa? Bombino's new album is out. How does his music reflect his region of Africa? Listen · 6:44 6:44 NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Tuareg singer-songwriter and guitarist Bombino about his new album Sahel, and his nomadic people's struggles and joys. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor