The Supreme Court, once again, tells Alabama it needs a new congressional map A U.S. Supreme Court order has signaled that more congressional voting districts where Black voters have a chance of electing their preferred candidate are coming to the South, including Alabama.

A U.S. Supreme Court order has signaled that more congressional voting districts where Black voters have a chance of electing their preferred candidate are coming to the South, including Alabama.