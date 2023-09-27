A reptile named 'Tank' has escaped from a vet's office in Pennsylvania

Don't worry, he's not a threat to residents. Tank is a tortoise, and it's his third time on the loose. Tank made a break for it after finding a hole in his wired fenced pen.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep.

A reptile named Tank has escaped from a vet's office in Andreas, Pa. He's not a threat to residents because Tank is a tortoise, and it's his third time on the loose. He belongs to a veterinarian who works at the clinic. And it seems Tank made a break for it after finding a hole in his fence pen. He's still on the run, but staff are hopeful they'll find him, because how fast can he really be going?

It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.