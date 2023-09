A reptile named 'Tank' has escaped from a vet's office in Pennsylvania Don't worry, he's not a threat to residents. Tank is a tortoise, and it's his third time on the loose. Tank made a break for it after finding a hole in his wired fenced pen.

