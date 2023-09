A reproduction revolution is on the horizon: vitro gametogenesis or IVG Scientists in Japan are at the forefront of one the most controversial areas of biomedical research: creating sperm and eggs in the laboratory from practically any cell in the body.

Science A reproduction revolution is on the horizon: vitro gametogenesis or IVG A reproduction revolution is on the horizon: vitro gametogenesis or IVG Audio will be available later today. Scientists in Japan are at the forefront of one the most controversial areas of biomedical research: creating sperm and eggs in the laboratory from practically any cell in the body. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor