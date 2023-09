GOP candidates must close the gap as Trump campaigns like he's already the nominee While seven GOP presidential candidates meet for another debate, former President Trump will hold a rally in Detroit with autoworkers. NPR's Michel Martin talks to GOP strategist Mary Anna Mancuso.

Politics GOP candidates must close the gap as Trump campaigns like he's already the nominee GOP candidates must close the gap as Trump campaigns like he's already the nominee Audio will be available later today. While seven GOP presidential candidates meet for another debate, former President Trump will hold a rally in Detroit with autoworkers. NPR's Michel Martin talks to GOP strategist Mary Anna Mancuso. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor