Colleges look for new and legal ways to help build a diverse first-year class New research looks at ways admissions offices can evaluate students after the U.S. Supreme Court's affirmative action ruling.

Education Colleges look for new and legal ways to help build a diverse first-year class Colleges look for new and legal ways to help build a diverse first-year class Audio will be available later today. New research looks at ways admissions offices can evaluate students after the U.S. Supreme Court's affirmative action ruling. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor