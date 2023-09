The U.S. government files an antitrust lawsuit against Amazon In a monopoly lawsuit, the Federal Trade Commission and 17 states accuse Amazon of suffocating rivals and raising costs for both sellers and shoppers.

Law The U.S. government files an antitrust lawsuit against Amazon The U.S. government files an antitrust lawsuit against Amazon Listen · 3:31 3:31 In a monopoly lawsuit, the Federal Trade Commission and 17 states accuse Amazon of suffocating rivals and raising costs for both sellers and shoppers. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor