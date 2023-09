Lost and found items at Pittsburgh's airport will be auctioned off for charity Get your bid ready because items that have been lost or abandoned at the airport will go up for sale next month at the Allegheny County Airport Authority's twelfth annual auction.

National Lost and found items at Pittsburgh's airport will be auctioned off for charity Lost and found items at Pittsburgh's airport will be auctioned off for charity Listen · 0:28 0:28 Get your bid ready because items that have been lost or abandoned at the airport will go up for sale next month at the Allegheny County Airport Authority's twelfth annual auction. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor