North Korea expels U.S. soldier who crossed over from South Korea North Korea says it will expel Travis King, a 23-year-old US soldier who crossed over the border in July. North Korea claims that King, who is black, had suffered abuse and racism in the US army.

Asia North Korea expels U.S. soldier who crossed over from South Korea North Korea expels U.S. soldier who crossed over from South Korea Listen · 3:50 3:50 North Korea says it will expel Travis King, a 23-year-old US soldier who crossed over the border in July. North Korea claims that King, who is black, had suffered abuse and racism in the US army. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor