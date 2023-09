Canadian singer-songwriter Allison Russell plays tracks from 'The Returner' Russell talks and sings about the physical and sexual abuse she endured from her racist adoptive father — and about how she learned she was worthy of being loved.

Music Interviews Canadian singer-songwriter Allison Russell plays tracks from 'The Returner' Canadian singer-songwriter Allison Russell plays tracks from 'The Returner' Listen · 44:04 44:04 Russell talks and sings about the physical and sexual abuse she endured from her racist adoptive father — and about how she learned she was worthy of being loved. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor