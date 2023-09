A new study shows how certain genes can cause brain disorders like autism Scientists have used brain organoids to show one way that genes associated with Autism Spectrum Disorder disrupt brain development.

Mental Health

A new study shows how certain genes can cause brain disorders like autism

Scientists have used brain organoids to show one way that genes associated with Autism Spectrum Disorder disrupt brain development.