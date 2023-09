How profit sharing became a key issue for United Auto Workers strikes NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with journalist Micheline Maynard, about how high profits for major automakers over the past decade have become a central issue in the United Auto Workers strike.

Economy How profit sharing became a key issue for United Auto Workers strikes