Maui residents grapple with rumors about the fire and aid as they try to rebuild As if the most deadly wildfires in modern U.S. history hadn't been devastating enough, Maui residents were then hit with rumors and conspiracy theories, making some people hesitant to seek help.

National Maui residents grapple with rumors about the fire and aid as they try to rebuild As if the most deadly wildfires in modern U.S. history hadn't been devastating enough, Maui residents were then hit with rumors and conspiracy theories, making some people hesitant to seek help. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor