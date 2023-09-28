Accessibility links
A Closer Look At The Second 2024 GOP Primary Debate : 1A Seven Republicans qualified for last night's presidential primary debate: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott.

At the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, the candidates gathered on stage without the current front-runner: former President Donald Trump, who was, at the same time, meeting with auto workers in Michigan.

Where are the candidates finding space for alignment and disagreement with both Trump and each other?

We discuss the event and the significance of Trump's absence.

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Find out how to connect with us by visiting our website.

1A

A Closer Look At The Second 2024 GOP Primary Debate

A Closer Look At The Second 2024 GOP Primary Debate

Listen · 31:36
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1198908228/1202481738" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Republican presidential candidates walk on stage during the FOX Business Republican Primary Debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California. Mario Tama/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Mario Tama/Getty Images

Republican presidential candidates walk on stage during the FOX Business Republican Primary Debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California.

Mario Tama/Getty Images

Seven Republicans qualified for last night's presidential primary debate: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott.

At the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, the candidates gathered on stage without the current front-runner: former President Donald Trump, who was, at the same time, meeting with auto workers in Michigan.

So did Trump's absence loom as one might have expected it to? And where are the candidates finding space for alignment and disagreement with both Trump and each other?

Joining 1A Guest Host Niala Boodhoo for the conversation is Political Commentator and Strategist Rina Shah, Founder and Editor-In-Chief of "Wake Up To Politics" Gabe Fleisher, and National Political Correspondent for Axios Alex Thompson.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.