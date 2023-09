GOP candidates debate while Trump meets with autoworkers in Michigan After seven Republicans debated in California — with the GOP frontrunner conspicuously absent — primary presidential candidates are still trying to break through as Trump retains a hold on voters.

Politics GOP candidates debate while Trump meets with autoworkers in Michigan GOP candidates debate while Trump meets with autoworkers in Michigan Listen · 6:38 6:38 After seven Republicans debated in California — with the GOP frontrunner conspicuously absent — primary presidential candidates are still trying to break through as Trump retains a hold on voters. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor