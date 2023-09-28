Mick Jagger suggests that charities could benefit from the Rolling Stones' music

Jagger, 80, offers hope that some good causes might one day get some satisfaction from the Stones' music catalogue. He says his children don't need the $500 million the catalogue would likely bring.

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Michel Martin. The Rolling Stones' frontman, Mick Jagger, is offering hope that some good causes might one day get some "Satisfaction" - from the Stones' iconic music catalog, that is. The 80-year-old Jagger told an interviewer that his eight children don't need the $500 million the Stones' catalog would likely bring in to have a good life, saying, come on. He said the proceeds from the sale could go to charity. I guess you can't always get what you want, but other people could get what they need.

It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.