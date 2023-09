Mick Jagger suggests that charities could benefit from the Rolling Stones' music Jagger, 80, offers hope that some good causes might one day get some satisfaction from the Stones' music catalogue. He says his children don't need the $500 million the catalogue would likely bring.

Music News Mick Jagger suggests that charities could benefit from the Rolling Stones' music Mick Jagger suggests that charities could benefit from the Rolling Stones' music Listen · 0:28 0:28 Jagger, 80, offers hope that some good causes might one day get some satisfaction from the Stones' music catalogue. He says his children don't need the $500 million the catalogue would likely bring. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor