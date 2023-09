Saltwater from the Gulf of Mexico is creeping up the Mississippi River Mississippi River levels are so low that saltwater from the Gulf of Mexico is threatening drinking water in Louisiana. NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Ricky Boyett of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

