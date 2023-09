Why was Dave Ramsey's financial literacy textbook approved in Florida? Florida schools can use the curriculum from a conservative radio host and finance adviser to satisfy a financial literacy requirement. Critics say it lacks academic rigor and includes Bible verses.

National Why was Dave Ramsey's financial literacy textbook approved in Florida? Why was Dave Ramsey's financial literacy textbook approved in Florida? Audio will be available later today. Florida schools can use the curriculum from a conservative radio host and finance adviser to satisfy a financial literacy requirement. Critics say it lacks academic rigor and includes Bible verses. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor