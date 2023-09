California could become the first state to ban discrimination on the basis of caste A bill in California awaiting the signature of Gov. Gavin Newsom would ban caste discrimination in the state. But the legislation has revealed deep divisions in the South Asian community.

National California could become the first state to ban discrimination on the basis of caste California could become the first state to ban discrimination on the basis of caste A bill in California awaiting the signature of Gov. Gavin Newsom would ban caste discrimination in the state. But the legislation has revealed deep divisions in the South Asian community.