Celibrities and other famous people have interesting side hustles Guitarist Brian May of Queen is also an astrophysicist who worked on the NASA mission to bring dust back from an asteroid. He's not the only celebrity with an interesting side hustle.

National Celibrities and other famous people have interesting side hustles Celibrities and other famous people have interesting side hustles Audio will be available later today. Guitarist Brian May of Queen is also an astrophysicist who worked on the NASA mission to bring dust back from an asteroid. He's not the only celebrity with an interesting side hustle. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor