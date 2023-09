How are people escaping beyond the reach of advancing troops in Azerbaijan? The exodus from Azerbaijan's ethnic Armenian enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh continues. Armenian officials say more than 65,000 people have fled after a swift Azerbaijani military offensive.

Asia How are people escaping beyond the reach of advancing troops in Azerbaijan? How are people escaping beyond the reach of advancing troops in Azerbaijan? The exodus from Azerbaijan's ethnic Armenian enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh continues. Armenian officials say more than 65,000 people have fled after a swift Azerbaijani military offensive.