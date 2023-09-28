You can now get a degree to become a professional influencer

A university in Ireland is offering the country's first Bachelor's degree in social media influencing — and it will only take you four years.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Have you ever aspired to be the next Kardashian or Charli D'Amelio? Well, now you can get a degree to become a professional influencer, and it'll only take four years. A university in Ireland is offering the country's first bachelor's degree in social media influencing. And when your mom asks why you're spending time on Instagram, you can say you are studying. People supposedly are famous for nothing, but you can be famous for your degree. It's MORNING EDITION.

