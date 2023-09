Exposing the secretive company at the forefront of facial recognition technology NYT reporter Kashmir Hill says Clearview AI has a database of billions of photos scraped from the internet, which it sells to governments and police departments. Her book is Your Face Belongs To Us.

Technology Exposing the secretive company at the forefront of facial recognition technology Exposing the secretive company at the forefront of facial recognition technology Listen · 42:26 42:26 NYT reporter Kashmir Hill says Clearview AI has a database of billions of photos scraped from the internet, which it sells to governments and police departments. Her book is Your Face Belongs To Us. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor