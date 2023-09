Michael Gambon, Dumbledore in 'Harry Potter' films, dies at 82 British-Irish actor Sir Michael Gambon has died at the age of 82. He was best known for his role as Dumbledore in the blockbuster franchise 'Harry Potter.'

Michael Gambon, Dumbledore in 'Harry Potter' films, dies at 82

British-Irish actor Sir Michael Gambon has died at the age of 82. He was best known for his role as Dumbledore in the blockbuster franchise Harry Potter.