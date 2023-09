Black leader and activist continue to push for student debt cancelation Though the U.S. Supreme Court struck down President Biden's plan for broad-based student loan relief, Black political leaders and activists continue their fight for debt cancelation.

Race Black leader and activist continue to push for student debt cancelation Black leader and activist continue to push for student debt cancelation Audio will be available later today. Though the U.S. Supreme Court struck down President Biden's plan for broad-based student loan relief, Black political leaders and activists continue their fight for debt cancelation. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor