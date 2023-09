North Carolina furniture makers hit with major layoffs 700 workers in Taylorsville, North Carolina suddenly lost their jobs last month when a furniture factory closed. It's not the only furniture factory loss for a state once known for its craftsmanship.

Business North Carolina furniture makers hit with major layoffs North Carolina furniture makers hit with major layoffs Audio will be available later today. 700 workers in Taylorsville, North Carolina suddenly lost their jobs last month when a furniture factory closed. It's not the only furniture factory loss for a state once known for its craftsmanship. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor