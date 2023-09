Ten of thousands of Kaiser healthcare workers could strike over understaffing 75,000 healthcare workers at Kaiser facilities across the U.S. could go on strike next week, largely due to understaffing concerns, if their unions and Kaiser don't reach an agreement by Saturday.

