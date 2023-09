Brian Jordan Alvarez' internet ear worm says 'you deserve to sit' NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks to actor and comedian Brian Jordan Alvarez about his silly video turned viral musical sensation: Sitting

Culture Brian Jordan Alvarez' internet ear worm says 'you deserve to sit' Brian Jordan Alvarez' internet ear worm says 'you deserve to sit' Listen · 5:30 5:30 NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks to actor and comedian Brian Jordan Alvarez about his silly video turned viral musical sensation: Sitting Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor