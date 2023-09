She got similar chemo in two different states. Why were the bills so different? A breast cancer patient discovered firsthand how the cost of health care can vary dramatically depending on where you live.

Health Care She got similar chemo in two different states. Why were the bills so different? She got similar chemo in two different states. Why were the bills so different? Listen · 5:26 5:26 A breast cancer patient discovered firsthand how the cost of health care can vary dramatically depending on where you live. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor