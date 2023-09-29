Benny the Butcher

We're concluding Rap Month with Benny the Butcher. Benny is an acclaimed MC from Buffalo, New York. Alongside Conway the Machine and Westside Gunn, he's a member of the hip-hop collective Griselda.

Benny works hard. He's an incredibly prolific rapper. He tours a ton. He's not even forty yet and he's got dozens of LPs, mixtapes and other releases to his name. In fact, he hasn't gone a year without releasing something since 2009.

It's even more extraordinary when you consider his health. Benny suffers from severe asthma. He's been to the emergency room more times than he can count. Canceled shows, interviews.

It's hard to imagine being an MC with asthma. It's especially hard to be an MC with a flow as complex and fierce as Benny the Butcher's.

Benny the Butcher joins Bullseye to talk about his upbringings in Buffalo, New York and how he got into rapping. Plus he breaks down his track "10 More Commandments" – a response to a classic Biggie Smalls song.