Bass Pro Shops, the September Effect, FedNow, and casinos : Planet Money Ba-dee-yah! Say do you remember? Ba-dee-yah! Questions in September!

That's right - it's time for Listener Questions!

Every so often, we like to hear from listeners about what's on their minds, and we try to get to the bottom of their economic mysteries. On today's show, we have questions like:

Why is September historically the worst month for the stock market?
How did the Bass Pro Shops hat get so popular in Ecuador?
Are casinos banks?
What is the Federal Reserve's new plan to make bank transfers faster?

Today's show was hosted by Sarah Gonzalez and produced by James Sneed. The audio engineer for this episode was Josephine Nyounai. It was fact checked by Sierra Juarez and edited by Dave Blanchard. Alex Goldmark is our executive producer.

A trucker hat mystery, the curse of September and other listener questions

A trucker hat mystery, the curse of September and other listener questions

LEFT: In this Sept. 19, 2017 photo, store-branded items are offered for sale at a Bass Pro Shops store in Council Bluffs, Iowa. RIGHT: The roulette wheel spins at Caesars Atlantic City July 8, 2006 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
William Thomas Cain/Nati Harnik/Getty Images/AP
LEFT: In this Sept. 19, 2017 photo, store-branded items are offered for sale at a Bass Pro Shops store in Council Bluffs, Iowa. RIGHT: The roulette wheel spins at Caesars Atlantic City July 8, 2006 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
William Thomas Cain/Nati Harnik/Getty Images/AP

Your banking questions, answered

Your banking questions, answered

