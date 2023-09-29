A trucker hat mystery, the curse of September and other listener questions

Enlarge this image William Thomas Cain/Nati Harnik/Getty Images/AP William Thomas Cain/Nati Harnik/Getty Images/AP

Ba-dee-yah! Say do you remember? Ba-dee-yah! Questions in September!

That's right - it's time for Listener Questions!

Every so often, we like to hear from listeners about what's on their minds, and we try to get to the bottom of their economic mysteries. On today's show, we have questions like:

Why is September historically the worst month for the stock market?

How did the Bass Pro Shops hat get so popular in Ecuador?

Are casinos banks?

What is the Federal Reserve's new plan to make bank transfers faster?

Today's show was hosted by Sarah Gonzalez and produced by James Sneed.

