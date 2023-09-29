Remembering Actor David McCallum / Allen Ginsberg : Fresh Air Scottish actor David McCallum played an eccentric medical examiner on the CBS crime series NCIS, but he found fame nearly 60 years ago in his role as Russian agent Illya Kuryakin on the TV series The Man from U.N.C.L.E. He died Sept. 25 at age 90.



Fresh Air Remembering Actor David McCallum / Allen Ginsberg Remembering Actor David McCallum / Allen Ginsberg Listen · 46:59 46:59 Scottish actor David McCallum played an eccentric medical examiner on the CBS crime series NCIS, but he found fame nearly 60 years ago in his role as Russian agent Illya Kuryakin on the TV series The Man from U.N.C.L.E. He died Sept. 25 at age 90.



Also, we feature our interview with Allen Ginsberg. A tribute album of musical interpretations of his poems will be released next week.



