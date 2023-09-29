The News Roundup For September 29, 2023

A New York Judge has determined that former President Donald Trump and his adult sons committed fraud and canceled the Trump Organization's business certification.

It's a decision that flies in the face of Trump's assertions that he didn't inflate the values of his golf courses, Mar-a-Lago, and other investments.

Congress is running out of time to pass a funding bill that would avoid a partial government shutdown.

Tributes are being paid to Senator Dianne Feinstein. Feinstein was the longest-serving woman in the United States Senate.

Her death was announced Friday morning. She was 90.

Pressure is growing on Democratic Senator Bob Menendez to resign his seat in Congress. This week he pleaded not guilty in court after he was indicted on three counts of accepting bribes to use his political power for the benefit of the Egyptian government.

Support for Ukraine is beginning to waver in the United States. Republican congresspeople have squabbled over aid for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's forces and may wind up shutting down the government in the process. Polling suggests more and more Americans might oppose spending more money for the fight against the Russian invasion.

Meanwhile, the Israeli tourism minister is visiting Saudi Arabia for a conference organized by the United Nations. It's the first time a member of the country's cabinet has traveled to the kingdom.

Protesters are demonstrating outside the Indian consulate in Canada, calling for the expulsion of India's top diplomat after Canada's Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau accused the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government of having a Sikh leader in Canada killed.

Joining 1A Guest Host Niala Boodhoo this week is Vice's Todd Zwilich, Huff Post Reporter Arthur Delaney, and Program Director at Michigan Radio Zoe Clark. Zoe is also the co-host of the weekly radio broadcast, "It's Just Politics".

Guiding us through a week full of headlines is Beijing Bureau Chief at The Economist David Rennie, Senior News Editor at Al-Monitor Joyce Karam, and Global Enterprise Editor at the Associated Press Indira Lakshmanan.

