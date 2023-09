Morning news brief Deadline for a government shutdown looms. Health care workers at Kaiser Permanente near a nationwide walkout. The parents of the founder of bankrupt crypto exchange FTX face their own legal troubles.

Morning news brief Audio will be available later today. Deadline for a government shutdown looms. Health care workers at Kaiser Permanente near a nationwide walkout. The parents of the founder of bankrupt crypto exchange FTX face their own legal troubles.