Coast Guard advocates aim to avoid a repeat of the last government shutdown The last time the government shut down, members of the U.S. Coast Guard lined up at food pantries — while they worked without being paid. The previous government shutdown last 35 days.

National Coast Guard advocates aim to avoid a repeat of the last government shutdown Coast Guard advocates aim to avoid a repeat of the last government shutdown Listen · 3:18 3:18 The last time the government shut down, members of the U.S. Coast Guard lined up at food pantries — while they worked without being paid. The previous government shutdown last 35 days. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor