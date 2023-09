The strike against automakers by members of the UAW hits the 2 week mark History casts a long shadow over workers on strike at the UAW. For a third-generation autoworker, the unions demands from automakers feels personal.

Business The strike against automakers by members of the UAW hits the 2 week mark The strike against automakers by members of the UAW hits the 2 week mark Listen · 4:11 4:11 History casts a long shadow over workers on strike at the UAW. For a third-generation autoworker, the unions demands from automakers feels personal. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor