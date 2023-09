New book examines the making of the 1980 comedy movie classic 'Airplane!' NPR's A Martinez talks to David Zucker, Jim Abrahams and Jerry Zucker, the trio who wrote and directed Airplane!, about their new book Surely You Can't Be Serious: The True Story of Airplane!

Author Interviews New book examines the making of the 1980 comedy movie classic 'Airplane!' New book examines the making of the 1980 comedy movie classic 'Airplane!' Listen · 7:00 7:00 NPR's A Martinez talks to David Zucker, Jim Abrahams and Jerry Zucker, the trio who wrote and directed Airplane!, about their new book Surely You Can't Be Serious: The True Story of Airplane! Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor