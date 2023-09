Israel and Saudi Arabia have hinted they may be open to establishing formal relations NPR's Sarah McCammon talks to Congressmen Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) and Joe Wilson (R-S.C.) about the U.S. role in fostering a relationship between Saudi Arabia and Israel.

Middle East Israel and Saudi Arabia have hinted they may be open to establishing formal relations Israel and Saudi Arabia have hinted they may be open to establishing formal relations Audio will be available later today. NPR's Sarah McCammon talks to Congressmen Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) and Joe Wilson (R-S.C.) about the U.S. role in fostering a relationship between Saudi Arabia and Israel. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor