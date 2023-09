The hills are alive with the sound of — new music Nearly 60 years after the release of the film The Sound of Music, Craft Records has announced a new edition of its soundtrack. The album will feature 11 unreleased takes from the original cast.

Nearly 60 years after the release of the film The Sound of Music, Craft Records has announced a new edition of its soundtrack. The album will feature 11 unreleased takes from the original cast.