Why September, on average, is the worst month for the stock market Going back more than a century, the month of September has been — on average — the worst month for the stock market. And September 2023 appears to be no exception. But why?

Special Series Planet Money Why September, on average, is the worst month for the stock market Why September, on average, is the worst month for the stock market Listen · 3:18 3:18 Going back more than a century, the month of September has been — on average — the worst month for the stock market. And September 2023 appears to be no exception. But why? Special Series Planet Money Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor