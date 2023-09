Americans are urged to get vaccinated against 3 major respiratory viruses Public health experts are urging people to take advantage of the fact that this year, for the first time, vaccines are available for three major respiratory viruses: flu, COVID and RSV.

Health Americans are urged to get vaccinated against 3 major respiratory viruses Americans are urged to get vaccinated against 3 major respiratory viruses Audio will be available later today. Public health experts are urging people to take advantage of the fact that this year, for the first time, vaccines are available for three major respiratory viruses: flu, COVID and RSV. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor