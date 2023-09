How the Sierra Club is adapting to the political challenges of the 21st century Politicians in red states sometimes resist green policies — even though their states can benefit. We'll hear how the nation's oldest environmental group is trying to bring red and green together.

Environment How the Sierra Club is adapting to the political challenges of the 21st century Politicians in red states sometimes resist green policies — even though their states can benefit. We'll hear how the nation's oldest environmental group is trying to bring red and green together. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor