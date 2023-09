Astronomers study whether a remote moon in our solar system can support life One of Jupiter's icy moons has galvanized the attention of astronomers. It appears that Europa may have what it takes to support life.

Astronomers study whether a remote moon in our solar system can support life Astronomers study whether a remote moon in our solar system can support life Audio will be available later today. One of Jupiter's icy moons has galvanized the attention of astronomers. It appears that Europa may have what it takes to support life. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor