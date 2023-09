Chagos refugees continue the decades-long fight for justice NPR's Ari Shapiro talks to Olivier Bancoult, leader of the Chagos Refugee Group. Fifty years ago, the UK forced the Chaggosians off their land to make room for a US military base.

Asia Chagos refugees continue the decades-long fight for justice Chagos refugees continue the decades-long fight for justice Listen · 8:00 8:00 NPR's Ari Shapiro talks to Olivier Bancoult, leader of the Chagos Refugee Group. Fifty years ago, the UK forced the Chaggosians off their land to make room for a US military base. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor