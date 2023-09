Former Rep. Jane Harman on Sen. Dianne Feinstein's trailblazing legacy NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with former Congresswoman Jane Harman, who was a longtime friend and colleague to Diane Feinstein, about the late senator's life and legacy.

NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with former Congresswoman Jane Harman, who was a longtime friend and colleague to Diane Feinstein, about the late senator's life and legacy.