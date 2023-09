Lead negotiator for 2009 auto bailout weighs in on strike Steven Rattner, who led the Obama administration's restructuring of the auto industry in 2009, weighs in on the current strike against the big three automakers.

Business Lead negotiator for 2009 auto bailout weighs in on strike Lead negotiator for 2009 auto bailout weighs in on strike Audio will be available later today. Steven Rattner, who led the Obama administration's restructuring of the auto industry in 2009, weighs in on the current strike against the big three automakers. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor